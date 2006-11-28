Bravo Picks Up Kathy Griffin
By Anne Becker
Bravo picked up a third season of Kathy Griffin: My Life on the D-List. Six new episodes of the reality series are set to debut in 2007. The hour-long show is produced by Picture This Productions.
D-List has been a solid performer for the NBC Universal cable entertainment network since its debut, picking up an Emmy nomination for season two.
It follows the comedienne and her struggle to gain respect in the entertainment industry.
