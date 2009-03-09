Bravo, Oxygen Team With Cookstr

NBC Universal's Bravo Media and Oxygen Media have entered a partnership with recipe site Cookstr. The agreement gives users of Bravoforfoodies.com and Oxygen.com access to Cookstr's library of recipes, which features contributions from over 250 celebrity chefs and authors.

Some of the names behind the recipes will likely be familiar to viewers, not only to fans of Bravo's flagship culinary series Top Chef, but those of Food Network as well. Mario Batali, Jamie Oliver, Julia Child and Jacques Pépin all have recipes with the site, among others.

Food Network currently dominates the recipe market with one of the largest databases on the Web. As Bravo expands its library of food programming with Top Chef spinoffs and some original cooking series, access to a recipe library featuring many of the same chefs as on TV allows for cross platform opportunities that it could not otherwise have.

In the case of Oxygen, visiting many of their show's microsites will present users with recipes relates to the programming, such as recipes from Tori Spelling or health conscious cuisine on the site for the upcoming Dance Your Ass Off.