Bravo Orders Second Helping of First Original Digital Series

Bravo is making a few changes to the recipe, but it is bringing back its first original digital series, Going Off the Menu, for a second season that will begin May 8.

Toyota returns as sponsor of the show, which will have a new host for its five episodes. Top Chef judge and alumni Graham Elliot replaces season 1 co-hosts Russell Jackson and Liza De Guia.

Going Off the Menu season 1 generated nearly 8 million streams across all platforms.

As traditional and digital media converge, TV companies like Bravo, part of Comcast’s NBCUniversal, are venturing out into the online world.

“The return of Going Off the Menu builds on Bravo’s exciting push into the digital storytelling space,” said Lisa Hsia, executive VP of digital, Bravo and Oxygen Media. “Through creating new and original series, we are able to reach a wider audience while continuing to serve our existing fans with content surrounding their core passion points.”

With TV advertisers looking for the ability of digital programming to reach younger viewers—while at the same time seeing a high-quality, trusted environment—networks are creating brand extensions on the web they can sponsor.

“Toyota is thrilled to continue our partnership with Going Off the Menu as the video series enters its second season and uncovers some of Los Angeles’ hottest unground culinary experiences,” said Nancy Inouye, national media manager at Toyota Motor North America. “A digital integration like this, is just one part of our larger relationship with NBCU, and aligns with Toyota’s goal of creating innovative content for fans of the brand, while showcasing the brand in an unexpected light to others.”

“We are fortunate to work with our brand partners to integrate them into our premium video content on all platforms,” added Laura Molen, executive VP of Lifestyle and Hispanic Advertising Sales at NBCUniversal. “Toyota is a valued partner of NBCUniversal’s and continues to help enhance our content in authentic, meaningful ways.”

During the series, Elliot takes viewers on a culinary adventure through the underground Los Angeles food scene. He also guides hungry guests including Lance Bass of 'NSync, Cheryl Burke of Dancing with the Stars and Reza Farahan of Bravo’s Shahs of Sunset.

Each episode of Going Off the Menu season two is broken into three segments to maximize digital consumption and will benefit from a comprehensive distribution strategy across the portfolio of NBCUniversal.

In March, Bravo launched an original video series for Top Chef sponsor Celebrity Cruises called Isaac Takes On, featuring Isaac Toups, a fan favorite from the show.