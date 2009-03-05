Bravo Orders Photography Series, Renews ‘Shear Genius'

Bravo has given a series order to Double Exposure (wt) an unscripted series following photographers Markus Klinko and Indrani and stylist GK Reid as they prepare high end fashion and celebrity photo shoots. Tight budgets and deadlines, expensive locations and demanding celebrities make for an interesting day in the lives of the team.

Juma Entertainment is producing the series for Bravo.

The network also gave hairstyling competition series Shear Genius a third season pickup. The series pits hairstylists in competition against one another with the top performer earning $100,000. Reveille produces the series for Bravo.