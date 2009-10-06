Bravo Orders More ‘Real Housewives of New Jersey

In an unsurprising move, bravo has renewed The Real Housewives of New Jersey for a second season, and has formally given a series order to its latest spinoff, The Real Housewives of DC.

The DC installment was previously announced as "in development" contingent upon casting. Bravo says the cast for the DC installment is still being determined, though some blogs have speculated as to possible cast members.

The New Jersey set program became the highest-rated of the Real Housewives franchise in all the key demos, averaging 2.55 million viewers including 1.91 million P18-49. The Real Housewives of DC and the second season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey will premiere on bravo in 2010.

The Real Housewives of DC is produced by Half Yard Productions LLC for Bravo. Abby Greensfelder, Sean Gallagher and Rich Calderone serve as executive producers. The Real Housewives of New Jersey is produced by Sirens Media, LLC for Bravo. Rebecca Toth Diefenbach, Valerie Haselton and Lenid Rolov serve as executive producers.