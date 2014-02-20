Bravo Orders First Scripted Series

Bravo announced Wednesday that it has ordered its first original scripted series, Girlfriends' Guide to Divorce.

The hour-long drama, from Buffy the Vampire Slayer writer-producer Marti Noxon (pictured) and Universal Cable Productions, has been picked up for 13 episodes and is slated to premiere in 2015.

Noxon will executive produce the series, with Dawn Olmstead, Vicki Iovine, Meryl Poster and Adam Brooks also serving as executive producers. Brooks also directed the pilot. The series is based on the Girlfriends' Guide book series by Iovine, and will follow a self-help book author (to be played by Lisa Edelstein) who hides the facts that she is separated from her husband.

"Girlfriends' Guide to Divorce offers a fresh take on women tackling life after divorce with the help of their girlfriends," said Andrew Wang, VP of scripted development and production, Bravo. "For our first scripted show, we wanted something that was sophisticated, funny and honest. We're thrilled to have the talented Marti Noxon breaking this new ground with Bravo."

This is Noxon's second series order this month. Two weeks ago, Lifetime ordered scripted comedy Un-Realfrom Noxon and Gertrude Shapiro.