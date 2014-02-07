Lifetime Orders Scripted Comedy ‘Un-Real’

Lifetime announced Thursday that it has ordered 10 episodes of new scripted comedy Un-Real, the first wholly owned series from A+E Studios.

Written by Marti Noxon and Sarah Gertrude Shapiro, Un-Real takes place behind-the-scenes at a fictional hit dating TV show. It is executive produced by Noxon and produced by Shapiro. Sally DeSipio and Bill Davenport will serve as executive producers for Wieden+Kennedy Entertainment.

A+E Studios is the in-house production arm of Lifetime parent company A+E Networks.