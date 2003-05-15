Bravo offers summer specials

NBC-owned Bravo is offering up a batch of new specials for the summer,

including a two-part murder-mystery miniseries.

Thursday the 12th, featuring a family of four plotting a murder, will air

June 4 and 5 at 8 p.m.

A two-hour special about rock stars' kids, Singing in the Shadow: The

Children of Rock Royalty, premieres July 27 at 9 p.m.

Desilu, which bows Aug. 24 at 9 p.m., looks at the fabled lives of

Lucille Ball and Desi Arnez.

Leading up to the debut of its pricey new acquisition, The West Wing,

Aug. 11, Bravo will air a three-part special, All the Presidents' Movies, about past presidents' movie-watching habits and favorite

flicks.