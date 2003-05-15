Bravo offers summer specials
NBC-owned Bravo is offering up a batch of new specials for the summer,
including a two-part murder-mystery miniseries.
Thursday the 12th, featuring a family of four plotting a murder, will air
June 4 and 5 at 8 p.m.
A two-hour special about rock stars' kids, Singing in the Shadow: The
Children of Rock Royalty, premieres July 27 at 9 p.m.
Desilu, which bows Aug. 24 at 9 p.m., looks at the fabled lives of
Lucille Ball and Desi Arnez.
Leading up to the debut of its pricey new acquisition, The West Wing,
Aug. 11, Bravo will air a three-part special, All the Presidents' Movies, about past presidents' movie-watching habits and favorite
flicks.
