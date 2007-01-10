Bravo Names Partners for Design Competition

As it prepares for the January 31st premiere of its new show Top Design, Bravo has announced the partners for the new program will include GMC, LendingTree.com, Bacardi Limon and Thomasville Furniture.

Elle Decor magazine has signed on as the on-air magazine sponsor. Top Design, a new interior design competition on Bravo, will offer viewers an insider look at the interior design business and have aspiring designers compete against each other for recognition and prizes.Todd Oldham will be a judge. The show premieres on the cable network at 11 p.m. ET on January 31, 2007.