Bravo Looks To Scare Up Viewers
Bravo will get its viewers vamped up for Halloween by showing horror classics like The Exorcist, Bram Stoker’s Dracula and The Omen, the week before the big day, and then topping off the 2008 Halloween celebration with marathon airings of 100 Scariest Movie Moments and Even Scarier Movie Moments.
The marathon will begin on Halloween Day, Friday, October 31 at 4 p.m. These specials will feature interviews, film clips, and production stills from the scariest movies in cinematic history.
