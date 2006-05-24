Bravo Lays Its Cards on the Table

With the new season of the Bravo TV series Celebrity Poker Showdown starting May 31 at 9 p.m. ET from New Orleans, Bravotv.com is featuring a second online poker tournament. The grand prize this year: a walk-on role on NBC’s Las Vegas.

Along with the online tourney, which also kicks off May 31 and runs through July 30, Bravo will offer viewers poker tips from new Poker Showdown host Phil Hellmuth, a nine-time World Series of Poker winner, through a text-messaging service for a one-time charge of $2.99. Viewers can receive messages while watching Poker Showdown.

Said Frances Berwick, senior VP, programming and production, in a statement, "This opportunity for viewers to watch a hand of poker play out on the screen while simultaneously learning the inside tricks to win the hand on their phones makes them a part of the game, and brings them that much closer to the action."

Potential contestants can play Texas Hold ‘Em daily on Bravotv.com in the quest to qualify for the final round and the grand prize. The first BravoTV.com poker tourney attracted more than 80 million Poker Showdown page views and boasted more than 120,000 players.