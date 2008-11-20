Bravo Inks One Year Deal With Kathy Griffin

Bravo has signed comedian Kathy Griffin to a new one-year deal.



In addition to a fifth season of her series Kathy Griffin: My Life on the D-List, which had been previously announced, Griffin will return as host for the next installment of the Bravo's A-List Awards, and will star in two one-hour stand-up comedy specials for the network. The stand-up specials will be taped during her current nationwide tour.



The announcement comes just a few months after rumors swirled that she would be taking her unscripted series elsewhere, rumors that were quickly shot down by Bravo, and now buried with today’s announcement.



Griffin’s star has been rising the last few years, with a pair of Emmy wins and ratings gains for her D-List show.