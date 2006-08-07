Bravo Inks Deal With Amp’d

Bravo will launch a mobile service on youth-targeting wireless-phone startup Amp’d Mobile Aug. 9. "Bravo To Go" will feature 1- to 3-minute clips of the network’s programming, including Project Runway, Queer Eye for the Straight Guy and Inside the Actors Studio. The initiative is the first mobile-TV deal for an NBC Universal entertainment cable network.

The Bravo To Go content, refreshed weekly, will include episode summaries and excerpts, as well as other extras. Amp’d is a mobile-virtual-network operator, or MVNO; investors include MTV Networks and Universal Music Group. Television networks including CBS and WE have previously made content available to the service. Bravo’s previous mobile endeavors include Wireless Access Protocol (WAP) sites and SMS text messaging.