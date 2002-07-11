Bravo to house Breaking News

Bravo is happily giving a home to Turner Network Television castoff drama Breaking News.

The series, centered on a fictional news network, premieres on Bravo July 17,

nearly a year-and-a-half after production wrapped.

TNT scrapped plans to air the series last year after New Line Television

delivered the 13-episode order.

But TNT's loss is Bravo's gain, according to executive vice president

and general manager Ed Carroll. "On basic cable, there are few examples of

successful scripted drama," he said. "Instead of a pilot and an act of faith, we

have 13 episodes."

Breaking News' producers said they are still a little stumped at why TNT

abandoned the series. "That's the $20 million question," executive

producer Gardner Stern said, referring to the estimated cost of the series. "No one

from TNT ever called me to explain."

Stern speculated that corporate changes at TNT's parent company, AOL Time

Warner Inc. (around the time Turner Broadcasting System Inc. chairman Jamie Kellner arrived), and

TNT's desire to appeal to a different audience led to the decision never to air

the series.

TNT walked away from a second series, financial drama Bull, as

well.

The Breaking News cast emphasized their delight that the series is

finally going to air.

"I was calling my agent asking, `Did anyone pick up Breaking News?'"

recalled star Lisa Ann Walter, who also starred in NBC's failed

Emeril.

One challenge for Bravo: If the show is a hit, a second season could be

pricey. High-quality original dramas can run about $1 million per episode.

Also, reassembling the cast could be difficult.

Carroll said a second season would depend on "if New Line has an interest in

continuing, and we have to make the economics work for Bravo." He added that

Bravo's acquisition of The West Wing -- which starts up in 2003, reportedly to the tune of at least $1 million per episode -- proves that Bravo "has the

appetite" to spend on programming.