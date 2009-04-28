Bravo Hosts Live Virtual Viewing Party for ‘Real Housewives of New York City’ Finale

Fans and cast members will both have the chance to get in on the hooplah during the finale of The Real Housewives of New York City on May 5. Bravo is launching a multiplatform viewing party that will allow viewers to voice their opinions on Twitter, Facebook Connect and live mobile chat.



Viewers will be able to interact directly with Housewives cast members through Q&A via mobile and online chats. Wives Bethenny Frankel from this season and Tamra Barney (from the Orange County season) will also be Twittering during the finale. BravoTv.com is streaming the finale live.



“The Real Housewives franchise has been lightning in a bottle for Bravo, and we wanted to capitalize on our fans’ passion for the series and create a social media watercooler event that gives viewers many different layers of engagement and interactivity,” said Lisa Hsia, SVP of Bravo Digital Media, in a statement.



The event marks the first time the network has done a multi-platform campaign in conjunction with a live telecast. The season finale airs at 10 p.m. on May 5. A two-part reunion special is scheduled for May 12 at 9 p.m. and concluding May 14 at 9 p.m.

