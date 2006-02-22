Bravo Hitting iTunes Runway

Cable network Bravo is debuting on the iTunes Music Store with its reality series Project Runway. Wednesday night’s reunion episode of the series will be available for iTunes download before it hits TV screens at 10 p.m.

Starting Feb. 28, the entire slew of season-to-date Runway episodes will be available for download, along with episodes of Inside the Actors Studio, at the benchmark price of $1.99 per episode.

Bravo is currently available in more than 80 million homes.