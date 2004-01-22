Bravo HD Service Inks Carriage Deals

Bravo’s high-definition channel, which officially launched in July, has signed its first batch of carriage deals.

Bravo HD+ will be available in ten Midwest markets on Insight Communications; Cox’s Parma, Ohio, system; GCI Cable in Anchorage, Alaska; Mediacom’s Des Moines, Iowa, system; Patriot Media Communications in Somerset, N.J.; Blue Ridge Communications in Stroudsburg, Pa.; and Service Electric Cablevision in Sundbury, Pa.

Bravo HD+’s programming highlights include The West Wing and Cirque du Soleil’s Varekai, but does not include any HD content from the 2004 Summer Games.