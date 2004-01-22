Bravo HD Service Inks Carriage Deals
Bravo’s high-definition channel, which officially launched in July, has signed its first batch of carriage deals.
Bravo HD+ will be available in ten Midwest markets on Insight Communications; Cox’s Parma, Ohio, system; GCI Cable in Anchorage, Alaska; Mediacom’s Des Moines, Iowa, system; Patriot Media Communications in Somerset, N.J.; Blue Ridge Communications in Stroudsburg, Pa.; and Service Electric Cablevision in Sundbury, Pa.
Bravo HD+’s programming highlights include The West Wing and Cirque du Soleil’s Varekai, but does not include any HD content from the 2004 Summer Games.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.