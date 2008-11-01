Bravo Greenlights Runway Clone

Bravo Media has greenlit The Fashion Show (working title), following the heated lawsuit and subsequent loss of its hit fashion design series, Project Runway.

Lifetime negotiated the rights to acquire Runway with producers The Weinstein Co. in April, leading to legal action by NBC Universal, Bravo's parent.

The premise of the new show is similar to Project Runway, with contestants putting their design skills to the test. In The Fashion Show, however, the winner will be chosen by viewers and have their clothing sold at a national retailer.