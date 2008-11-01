Bravo Greenlights Runway Clone
By Mariel Bird
Bravo Media has greenlit The Fashion Show (working title), following the heated lawsuit and subsequent loss of its hit fashion design series, Project Runway.
Lifetime negotiated the rights to acquire Runway with producers The Weinstein Co. in April, leading to legal action by NBC Universal, Bravo's parent.
The premise of the new show is similar to Project Runway, with contestants putting their design skills to the test. In The Fashion Show, however, the winner will be chosen by viewers and have their clothing sold at a national retailer.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.