Bravo Green-Lights Reality Dance Series

Bravo gave the green light to Step It Up, a dance reality competition.

The show will take wanna-be professional dancers and challenge them to master an assortment of dance styles, from Broadway to burlesque, ballet to ballroom.

“Step It Up pulls back the curtain on one of the most lively arts and one of America’s favorite pastimes -- dance,” said Frances Berwick, executive vice president of programming and production for Bravo. “Like other creative professions, dance inherently has all the ingredients of competition and drama that make Bravo shows so compelling to watch.”

Step It Up will be produced by Jane Lipsitz and Dan Cutforth of Magical Elves, the production company behind Bravo reality hits Top Chef and Project Runway.

“We believe there is an emotional, dramatic and visually exciting side of the dance world that has yet to be explored,” Lipsitz said. “We are very excited to take the same organic and passionate approach to dance as we do to cooking in Top Chef and fashion in Runway.”

Casting is currently underway for the show in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago and Atlanta. Bravo has not announced when the show will debut on the network.