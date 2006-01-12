Bravo Going Broadband, Renewing Reality

Bravo’s going broadband with a suite of ad-supported sites rolling out throughout 2006, and continuing on TV with new seasons of some of its successful pop-culture reality shows, along with a new show about a gym owner.

The network is refreshing its main online hub, BravoTV.com, with broadband content, and will use it to house several individual broadband sites, including TrioTV.com and BrilliantButCancelled.com.



TRIOtv.com launched earlier this month after the channel died on linear cable. It features original and acquired programming from the pop-culture network, and new animated features and content that never aired on the digital network.

It will be followed later this year by BrilliantButCancelled.com, a site spun from the Trio series of the same name that featured programming from shows cancelled early in their runs.

The umbrella BravoTV.com site will be updated with broadband mini-sites on the network’s top programs such as Project Runway, as well as pop-culture blogs, viewer-submitted content and exclusive video.

Bravo, the NBC Universal cable network, is also at work on a new hour-long reality series called Work Out, which follows ritzy gym owner Jackie Warner, her trainers and her clients. The show is slated for a third quarter premiere.

Also on tap at the network are new seasons of hair-salon reality show Blow Out, back for season three March 21 at 9 p.m., and Kathy Griffin: My Life on the D-List, back for a second season in second quarter.

The network has also set March premiere dates for two of its new reality series, Top Chef and The Real Housewives of Orange County. Chef, an hour-long reality cooking competition hosted by Billy Joel’s wife Katie Lee, debuts March 8 at 11 p.m. and will subsequently run Wednesdays at 10 p.m.

Housewives, an hour-long reality series about five rich Southern California families, debuts March 21 at 10 p.m. ET, after Blow Out’s third-season premiere.

The network also premieres its Project Jay special, about Project Runway’s first-season winner Jay McCarroll Feb. 22 at 11 p.m., and brings back Inside the Actors Studio for a twelfth season Jan. 15 at 9 p.m.

Bravo averaged 459,000 total viewers in prime during fourth quarter.