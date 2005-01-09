Bravo Goes Straight to Web

Bravo and America Online Inc. are pairing up on what they are billing as the first ever online/on-air simulcast (simulcast on the West Coast, at least) of a TV show: Tuesday's sneak peek episode of spinoff Queer Eye for the Straight Girl.

The series will officially debut the next night at 10 p.m., its regular time slot.

The sneak peak episode will air and stream at 11 p.m. NYT/Pacific. The East Coast will also see the show at 11, but won't get the stream until 2 a.m. Had the East Coast feed been streamed at 11 p.m. (8 p.m. Pacific), it would have stolen the thunder from the West Coast broadcast.

The episode will be available for one week to AOL members and Web users through the AOL.com web site.

“Cable networks have perfected the art of the repeat to get buzz on their shows – this is just another way to give people access to your product and get them to try it,” said Jason Klarman, senior vice president of marketing for Bravo.

Queer Eye for the Straight Girl is the spin-off of Bravo’s hit Queer Eye for the Straight Guy, which begins its third season Tuesday at 10 p.m., immediately before the Straight Girl preview.

Each episode of the new series features an LA-based heterosexual woman being made over by the “Gal Pals,” three gay men and a lesbian style expert named Honey Labrador. In Tuesday’s preview episode, the team makes over the 20-something host of a speed dating program who hasn’t had a date herself in two years.

Bravo, the arts and culture network launched in 1980 and has been owned by NBC Universal since December, 2002. It is currently available in more than 77 million shows.