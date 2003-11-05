Bravo Goes High Fashion

Bravo and Miramax Television will walk the catwalk with a new original series, Project Runway.

The 10-episode reality series, slated for summer 2004, will feature ten young designers competing for their own fashion shows during New York City’s Fall Fashion Week next September and, as the grand prize, a spread in a top fashion magazine.

Supermodel Heidi Klum will headline a panel of judges. The series comes from the producers of season two of HBO’s Project Greenlight, another Miramax reality project.