Bravo Gives Full Series Order to ‘People’s Couch’

Bravo has given a full series order of 12, half-hour episodes to reality program The People's Couch, following a three-episode trial run in October.

The show goes into the homes of television viewers and films their reactions to popular television shows and TV news.

The People’s Couch is based on the British show Gogglebox and is produced by Studio Lambert and All3Media America. Stephen Lambert, Eli Holzman and Tania Alexander are executive producers.