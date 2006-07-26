Bravo Gets Top Designer

Bravo picked up Top Designer, its 10-episode reality competition it had previously developed as Top Decorator.

Similar to the network's Top Chef, the hour-long show from Stone & Company Entertainment will feature weekly challenges for cash and a prize. In this case, the best interior designer will win the chance to start a design firm and land a spot in a New York designer showcase.

Casting for Designer is under way. NBC Universal-owned Bravo averaged 447,000 total viewers in prime during second quarter.