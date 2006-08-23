Bravo Gets Buff with Work Out

Bravo's season finale of Work Out averaged 985,000 total viewers Tues. night at 9 p.m., according to Nielsen Media Research. That's nearly double the network's prime time average last month - 544,000 viewers - and up 178% from the program's premiere episode on July 25, but still just about half as popular as any given episode of Bravo's blockbuster Project Runway. Last week's new episode of Runway averaged 2.99 million total viewers at 10 p.m. Aug. 16, for example.

Reality series Work Out ran for six episodes, tracking L.A.-based trainer Jackie Warner as she grew her gym and struggled with a tenuous relationship with her long-time girlfriend. The hour-long finale averaged 647,000 viewers 18-49 and 608,000 viewers 25-54. Bravo has not yet committed to a second cycle for the series.