Bravo to Focus on Brian Epstein in ‘The Fifth Beatle’ Limited Series

Bravo is taking on a limited event series called The Fifth Beatle, which is based on the Vivek J. Tiwary graphic novel The Fifth Beatle: The Brian Epstein Story. Universal Cable Productions and Sonar Entertainment are producing the series.



Tiwary will write the adaptation and be executive producer along with Leopoldo Gout.



The Fifth Beatle explores “the complicated personal life of the band’s visionary manager who helped catapult the Fab Four to international stardom,” according to Bravo.



“As a gay Jewish man living in 1960s England where homosexuality was a felony, Epstein was a double outsider who struggled to overcome seemingly insurmountable odds,” added the network. “He was instrumental in the Fab Four’s rise to fame and saw their potential when no one else did. Yet behind the music, Epstein suffered from loneliness and his crushing desires to be one of the boys and belong.”



Bravo is part of NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment.