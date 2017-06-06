Bravo Debuts ‘A Night With My Ex’ July 18

Bravo is reuniting former couples for one night to work out their issues, as docuseries A Night With My Ex premieres Tuesday, July 18. Bravo is on board for ten episodes, each featuring a pair spending a night together in a one-bedroom apartment as the cameras roll.

According to Bravo, “viewers will witness startling confessions, wild hook ups, and shocking resolutions in a format where anything can—and does—happen.”

The show was one of six new series that Bravo announced in late April, along with Bethenny and Fredrik Property Project, Sell It Like Serhant, Relationshep, Southern Charm New Orleans and Love Italian Style.

A Night With My Ex is produced by Twofour America. Melanie Leach, Andrew Mackenzie, Bernie Schaeffer, David Eilenberg and Derek W. Wan are the executive producers.

Bravo is part ofNBCUniversal Cable Entertainment.