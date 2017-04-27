Bravo Announces Six New Shows

Bravo announced six new and 18 returning unscripted series. The new shows are Bethenny and Fredrik Property Project, focused on Bethenny Frankel and Fredrik Eklund; Sell It Like Serhant, about real estate ace Ryan Serhant; Relationshep, about Charleston’s most eligible bachelor Shep Rose; Southern Charm New Orleans, which offers viewers “an exclusive glimpse into the sophisticated Creole culture of NOLA”; Love Italian Style, where relationship expert Diann Valentine takes five eligible bachelorettes to Italy; and A Night With My Ex, which sees ex-couples brought together for one night in a camera-rigged apartment with no crew.

“Our fans look to us for a very unique brand of top quality unscripted content they simply cannot get anywhere else,” said Jerry Leo, executive VP of program strategy, lifestyle networks and production at Bravo. “With many established franchises showing strong ratings growth, we’re able to explore new frontiers, and we believe these new series are really going to resonate with our audience.”

Joining the new shows are the returning Imposters, Odd Mom Out, Top Chef and Million Dollar Listing New York. Summer premieres include The Real Housewives of Orange County and Shahs of Sunset, and coming later in the year are new seasons of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Flipping Out, Don’t Be Tardy, Married to Medicine, Below Deck, Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles, The Real Housewives of Atlanta, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, The Real Housewives of Dallas, Inside the Actors Studio, Summer House and Vanderpump Rules.

Laura Molen, executive VP of lifestyle and Hispanic advertising sales group at NBCUniversal, noted how more shows mean more opportunities for advertisers to find the right setting for their product. “A continued investment in more content allows us to give marketing partners even more environments to place their brand messaging," she said. "We know that the Bravo audience is one of the most engaged, passionate groups out there and we're excited to work with clients to create authentic opportunities on their behalf."