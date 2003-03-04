Bravo to debut Art Crimes doc
Bravo will investigate some of the world's most famous art heists with an upcoming documentary strand.
Art Crimes and Mysteries, hosted by Law & Order star Jesse L. Martin, will delve into six recent art crimes over six nights beginning April 7 at 10 p.m.
