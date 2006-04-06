Bravo Cooks Up PayPal Chef Promo

Bravo has paired with the mobile arm of PayPal, the online payment company owned by eBay, to offer items from one of its shows for purchase on cellphones. Members of the company’s PayPal Mobile service can buy aprons and towels from Bravo’s cooking reality show Top Chef by sending text messages on their cellphones.

The partnership capitalizes on PayPal Mobile’s “Text to Buy” feature. To use the feature, viewers must set up a PayPal account and activate their phones for the service. They can send text messages with the items’ product code to PayPal, which will send the user a payment to confirm the purchase and forward the money to the merchant.

Bravo will begin hawking the Top Chef aprons ($36) and towels ($29) with in-program prompts during the April 12 episode and throughout the rest of the season. Tax and shipping are included in those prices. The network will promote the PayPal Mobile Text to Buy service with on-air spots during the program and online.