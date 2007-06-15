Bravo Company Changing Name to Bravo Media

NBC Universal's Bravo, formally known as Bravo Company, is changing its name to Bravo Media to reflect its expansion into businesses beyond linear TV.

In announcing the name swap, Bravo delineated its sub-businesses as TV, digital, wireless, international, publishing, radio, consumer products and experiences, and talent management, through a partnership with Pangea Management Group.

Pangea, a division of RDF USA, has signed on to manage the careers of current and future stars of Bravo's various reality series including Top Chef, which returned for a third season last night (June 13) to 2.02 million total viewers, 1.41 million of them adults 18-49 (up 8% overall and 5% in the demo from season two's premiere after the Project Runway season three finale in October, according to Nielsen).

Bravo also plans to lend Chef's brand to a line of knives from Master Cutlery and a cookbook of recipes from the stars of its first three seasons. The knives are set to hit retailers in fourth quarter, followed by products inspired by other Bravo shows. The book is tentatively scheduled to publish in 2008, and is the first of several the network says it plans to spin off from its shows.

Other new Bravo-branded products the network says it plans to start include a fan festival at NBC-owned Universal City Walk, a camp, a cruise and several new web portals devoted to its series.

In other cable news, FX's fourth season of Rescue Me debuted Wednesday night (June 13) to 2.79 million viewers, 1.77 million of them adults 18-49. The 10 p.m. episode was down 18% in total viewers and 20% in adults 18-49 from season three's premiere. The show ran on Wednesdays its first season and Tuesdays last season.