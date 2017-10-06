Bravo Cancels ‘Odd Mom Out’

Bravo has canceled the comedy series Odd Mom Out. Created by Jill Kargman, its 10-episode third season started July 12.



Kargman, who also stars in the show, about a wife and mother dealing with uptight colleagues on the Upper East Side of New York, wrote on Instagram, “Alas, all good things must come to an end, including this wacky gang ruining takes with peals of laughter. I’m filled with pure GRATITUDE to @bravotv and my entire @NBC family for giving a 40-year-old mom the insanely incredible opportunity to realize my dream of working in TV and I’m *so* excited for what lies ahead. Thank you to our brilliant Odd Mom Out cast, crew, and devoted fans for three incredible seasons.”



Bravo is part of NBCUniversal.



Odd Mom Out comes from Left/Right Productions, Piro and Jax Media.



Kargman, Ken Druckerman, Banks Tarver, Tim Piper, Daniel Rosenberg, Tony Hernandez, and Lara Spotts are executive producers on Odd Mom Out.