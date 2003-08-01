Bravo from Bravo

While NBC executives toast the success of Bravo's makeover show, the folks over at

the network's former parent, Cablevision Systems Corp.'s Rainbow Media Holdings Inc., may be shaking

their heads a bit.

Queer Eye for the Straight Guy was already in the works when NBC acquired Bravo last fall.

Still, would the show have been as big on the old Bravo, where the highest-rated

program was the venerable Inside the Actors Studio?

At NBC, new Bravo president Jeff Gaspin, who also heads NBC's alternative

programming, provided more production and promotional muscle than Rainbow likely

could have.

Case in point: The Queer Eye guys, affectionately known as the "Fab

Five," aired on NBC after Will & Grace two weeks ago and currently

grace the cover of Entertainment Weekly.

Good sport Rainbow CEO Joshua Sapan congratulated NBC last week,

saying: "We are delighted to see their success and happy to have been a part of

creating it."