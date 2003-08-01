Bravo from Bravo
While NBC executives toast the success of Bravo's makeover show, the folks over at
the network's former parent, Cablevision Systems Corp.'s Rainbow Media Holdings Inc., may be shaking
their heads a bit.
Queer Eye for the Straight Guy was already in the works when NBC acquired Bravo last fall.
Still, would the show have been as big on the old Bravo, where the highest-rated
program was the venerable Inside the Actors Studio?
At NBC, new Bravo president Jeff Gaspin, who also heads NBC's alternative
programming, provided more production and promotional muscle than Rainbow likely
could have.
Case in point: The Queer Eye guys, affectionately known as the "Fab
Five," aired on NBC after Will & Grace two weeks ago and currently
grace the cover of Entertainment Weekly.
Good sport Rainbow CEO Joshua Sapan congratulated NBC last week,
saying: "We are delighted to see their success and happy to have been a part of
creating it."
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.