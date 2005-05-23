Bravo Boosts 'Webisodes'

Bravo will air exclusive web content tied to its upcoming series, Sports Kids Moms & Dads, when each episode of the weekly hour-long reality show airs over eight weeks this summer.

Eight webisodes launch June 1, when the show premieres, featuring an extra storyline not featured on the TV show.

The series, which follows the competitive world of children’s athletics through profiles of five families, is the latest in the NBC Universal cable channel’s franchise to focus on hyper-involved parents – the others are Show Biz Moms & Dads and Showdog Moms & Dads.

The webisodes track an additional family, that of 15-year-old soccer player Sonja, her mother who works two jobs to fund her involvement in sports, and her stepfather, who coaches the team.

The series is narrated by tennis champ Tracy Austin, who has three kids.

Arts and culture network Bravo is available in around 78 million homes.