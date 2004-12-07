Bravo Boosts 'Original' Execs

Bravo has beefed up its original-production and development group.

Any Introcaso-Davis becomes VP, development and production; Andrew Cohen is now VP, production and programming; and David Serwatka is director, production and programming.

Introcaso-Davis had been VP, production and development, East Coast, responsible for the channel's highest-profile original, Queer Eye For the Straight Guy, as well as Celebrity Poker Showdown,Boy Meets Boy, and Cirque du Soleil: Fire Within..

Cohen, VP of original programming at co-owned Trio (both are owned by NBC Universal), will continue in that role in addition to overseeing Bravo’s current and upcoming production slate. He joined Trio in July 2000 and has developed all of the network’s original productions, which include Gay Republicans, Brilliant, But Cancelled and Parking Lot.

Serwatka, formerly director of documentary programming at Trio, will oversee Bravo series and specials including the network’s year-end special Entertainment Weekly: The Biggest Little Things of 2004 and Project Greenlight.

Bravo, an NBC Cable Network since December 2002, is currently in more than 77 million homes.

