Bravo and Oxygen Media Realign Marketing Department

Bravo and Oxygen Media announced on Monday that the brands had made a number executive moves in the marketing department.

In the shuffle, the NBCUniversal-owned properties upped four: Jamie Cutburth to senior VP of partnership marketing, Bravo and Oxygen Media; Maria Laino DeLuca to senior VP of trade and consumer marketing, Bravo Media; Amy Troiano to senior VP, creative and brand strategy, Bravo Media; and Adam Zeller to VP, social media for Bravo and Oxygen Media.

The networks also made two new appointments, naming Taryn Winkelman VP, consumer marketing, Bravo Media, and Jeff Nichols, VP, on-air promotions, Oxygen Media.

Cutburth, DeLuca, Troiano and Zeller all report to Ellen Stone, executive VP of marketing for Bravo and Oxygen Media, while Winkelman will report to DeLuca and Nichols will report to Jane Olson, senior VP marketing and brand strategy, Oxygen Media.

The announcement comes less than two weeks after Bravo shook up its development and production departments with a number of executive promotions.