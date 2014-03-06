Bravo Media Promotes Development, Production Executives

Bravo Media announced promotions and expanded responsibilities for several development and production executives Thursday.

Lara Spotts has been named senior VP of development. She will oversee Bravo’s development team, leading scripted and unscripted efforts, and will report to Frances Berwick, president of Bravo and Oxygen Media.

Jenn Levy and Kathleen French have both been promoted to senior VP of production. Both execs will report to Shari Levine, senior VP of production for Bravo Media.

In addition, Bravo executives David O'Connell, senior VP of production operations, and David Brewer, VP of program strategy and acquisitions, have had their responsibilities expanded to include oversight of Oxygen Media.