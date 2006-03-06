Bravo Adds Text To Chef Menu
Bravo is adding a new technological item to the menu for its new reality show, Top Chef.
The show, which features 12 chefs competing for "culinary stardom," will also feature a cell phone element that allows viewers to receive up to five text messages during the show with "snarky" comments from contestants.
Top Chef debuts March 8.
