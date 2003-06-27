Trending

Bravo adds to ranks

By

NBC is beefing up cable network Bravo's executive lineup, the company said
Thursday.

Mitch Salem has been named senior vice president of NBC business affairs, with continuing
responsibility for the NBC network, as well as for Bravo.

As VP of NBC business affairs -- a job he had held since 1999 -- he negotiated
programming deals for NBC and now will do the same for Bravo.

Lorey Zlotnick was named VP of consumer marketing, moving over to Bravo and
The NBC Agency from Sony Pictures Digital.

In her new job, Zlotnick will handle branding, consumer marketing and
promotion at Bravo.

Jennifer Skorlich, VP of entertainment publicity for NBC and Bravo, is
retaining her title but taking on additional responsibilities overseeing Bravo's
publicity.

Skorlich also handles publicity for NBC's non-prime-time, specials and
alternative programs.