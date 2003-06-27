Bravo adds to ranks

NBC is beefing up cable network Bravo's executive lineup, the company said

Thursday.

Mitch Salem has been named senior vice president of NBC business affairs, with continuing

responsibility for the NBC network, as well as for Bravo.

As VP of NBC business affairs -- a job he had held since 1999 -- he negotiated

programming deals for NBC and now will do the same for Bravo.

Lorey Zlotnick was named VP of consumer marketing, moving over to Bravo and

The NBC Agency from Sony Pictures Digital.

In her new job, Zlotnick will handle branding, consumer marketing and

promotion at Bravo.

Jennifer Skorlich, VP of entertainment publicity for NBC and Bravo, is

retaining her title but taking on additional responsibilities overseeing Bravo's

publicity.

Skorlich also handles publicity for NBC's non-prime-time, specials and

alternative programs.