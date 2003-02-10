Bravo adds new twist to makeovers
For its first original series under its new corporate parent, NBC, Bravo will
enlist gay men to help spruce up a straight man.
Bravo's new The Queer Eye for the Straight Guy is a lifestyle makeover
series where five gay men (each one a specialist in one of five categories:
personal grooming, fashion, interior design, etiquette and culture) set out to
"build a better straight man" in each one-hour episode.
Bravo has ordered 12 episodes of the reality show for a July debut.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.