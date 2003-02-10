Bravo adds new twist to makeovers

For its first original series under its new corporate parent, NBC, Bravo will

enlist gay men to help spruce up a straight man.

Bravo's new The Queer Eye for the Straight Guy is a lifestyle makeover

series where five gay men (each one a specialist in one of five categories:

personal grooming, fashion, interior design, etiquette and culture) set out to

"build a better straight man" in each one-hour episode.

Bravo has ordered 12 episodes of the reality show for a July debut.