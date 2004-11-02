Braun Yahoo!'s

Yahoo! Inc. has upped its ex-TV-executive contingent, naming former ABC Entertainment TV Group chairman Lloyd Braun to head its media and entertainment group, according to various reports.

Braun, who was ousted from his ABC post in April, will be looking to push the migration of streamed content to the Web as well as create original fare.

He joins another former top studio exec., Yahoo Chairman and CEO Terry Semel, former Chairman and co-CEO of Warner Bros., as well as Jim Moloshok, Yahoo's senior VP of the media and entertainment group, which includes Yahoo! TV, Yahoo! Sports, Yahoo! Games, and Yahoo! Movies.

Braun has a Warner Bros. connection as well. As president of Brillstein-Grey Entertainment in the mid-1990's, he helped develop The Sopranos for Warner Bros. sibling HBO.

Yahoo has been ramping up its TV presence, most recently with a content deal Sept. 9 with reality powerhouse Marrk Burnett Productions.

That deal includes collaboration on original content as well as Yahoo! hosting and selling ads for The Apprentice Web site and cross-promoting the show on Yahoo!