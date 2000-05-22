Braun is back with informational Web site

New York

Neil Braun, who has held posts with NBC, Viacom, HBO and iCast, is resurfacing as president, media, of VastVideo, a provider of informational video. While broadcasters can use VastVideo's content, Braun says, Web sites without a "core competency" in video will benefit the most. "We're doing a prototype with a top-10 site and we're going to provide a turnkey way for them to monetize the audience they have with video."