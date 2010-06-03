Brauer Heads Creative Services at CBS O&Os

WCBS New York creative services vice president Bruce Erik Brauer has been named senior vice president of creative services for the CBS Television Stations. He'll report to group president Peter Dunn and will be responsible for "overseeing the marketing, on-air promotion, graphics, radio-outdoor-print advertising and scenic, music and audio design initiatives for the 29 television stations that are owned by CBS," said CBS in a statement.

He will also be the station group's liaison with the CBS Marketing Group.

Brauer will continue to head up the WCBS creative services team. He'll work with the CBS-owned stations to develop and expand in-house, full service advertising agencies. He launched such a unit, called Print to Motion, that is designed to bring new advertisers to WCBS.

"In the four-and-a-half years that Bruce has worked for WCBS, he has done an incredible job of redefining the value of what a creative services team contributes to a station's success," said Dunn. "He is clearly one of the most talented and creative people in our industry and we are thrilled to have him taking on the additional responsibility of working with all of our stations."

Prior to working at WCBS, Brauer was the founder/creative director of Little Siberia Inc., a broadcast design company. Brauer spent seven years at WNBC, first as a Senior Graphic Designer and later as design director.

An accomplished musician, Brauer was co-founder, songwriter, and lead guitarist for the band Dog Society.