Brat Camp Pitches Tent Atop Ratings

ABC looks like it could have another hit on its hands.

There was no ballroom dancing on ABC last night--actually there were kids moving kind of slow, crying a lot, their pockets stuffed with rocks (you'll have to watch the show).

But, despite the lack of fleet feet and revealing costumes, ABC's next summer reality series, Brat Camp (we keep typing Brat Pack, then correcting it) picked up where Dancing With the Stars left off last week, which means strong, time-period and night-winning numbers.

CBS's rock-off reality show, INXS, came down from a previous night's high of a 3.1 rating/8 share at 10 p.m to the less rarefied air of a 2.1/6 at 9:30 Wednesday, and from the top-rated reality show of the night Tuesday to the third-rated show in its time period Wednesday. CBS plans to run the show three times a week, plus repeats on Saturdays.

The two-hour premiere of ABC's Brat Camp built throughout the night, averaging a 3.8 rating/12 share in the Nielsen overnight numbers for the key 18-49 demo from 8 to 10 and growing from a 2.7 rating/10 share in its first half-hour to a strong 4.6/13 in its last.

The show is about a boot camp for troubled teens--think the book, Holes, only with nice counselors rather than sadistic guards.

It was the top-rated original summer reality show by a mile on a night with several, and was the second-highest rated of those shows behind only Dancing, which ended its run--make that fox trot--last week.

From 9-10, Brat Camp even had to compete with the stars of Dancing With the Stars. CNN had rather cleverly scheduled a Larry King Live about the summer hit in Dancing's old (as in up until last week) time period of 9 p.m.

Brat Camp's regular time period will be 10-11, where it drew its strongest numbers last night. ABC won the night in the demo with a 3.2/10.

NBC was second on the night with a 2.3/7, thanks to a 2.5/7 for a Law & Order repeat at 10.

CBS and Fox tied for third at a 2.0/6. CBS's summer design-off, The Cut (think Bravo's Project Runway),didn't cut much of a swath at 8, averaging a 1.4/4 for fourth among the Big Four, and not much above The WB's Beauty & the Geek.

CBS' top show was a repeat of CSI: NY (2.5/8) at 10. Fox's top performer was a repeat of That '70s Show.

The WB was fifth (1/3), on the strength of Beauty & the Geek, which averaged a 1.3/4. UPN was in sixth with a .7/2 for repeats of Eve and Veronica Mars.