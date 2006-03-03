Braodcasters To Recount Tales Of Katrina

A number of braodcast journalists who covered the Katrina Hurricane will recount the experience in Washington March 10.

The Radio-Television News Directors Foundation and the National Press Club are co-sponsoring a panel, "Leadership Through Hell and High Water: How Local TV Stations Covered Katrina," to give others a sense of how those journalists prepared, how they got the news out, and how they have kept telling the stories in the ensuing six months.

Moderated by by NBC weekend anchor John Siegenthaler, the lineup features Sandy Breland, executive news director, WWL-TV New Orleans; John Snell, anchor, WVUE-TV New Orleans; David Vincent, station manager and news director, WLOX-TV Biloxi; Anzio Williams, news director, WDSU-TV New Orleans; and Gary Wordlaw, general manager, WUPL-TV Metairie, LA.

Less than two weeks ago, the National Press Foundation gave its Chairman's Award to Gulf Coast journalist, broadcast and print, for their yeoman work during Hurricane Katrina.

WWL(AM) News Director David Cohen, who accepted the award, talked of the broadcast journalists who covered the story because they had to, journalists without homes, their kids without schools, their spouses without jobs, who "took seriously their obligation to to stay on the air."

He also talked of the people who had remained in their cars to listen to the radio and find out what was going on when there was no other immediate source of information, as well as of the journalists who "risked their lives to tell the story."

"Don't forget us," said Cohen of the still-recovering area facing a new hurricane season only three months away.