Branson moves to local stations' group

Post-Newsweek Stations' Robert Branson is joining the Association of Local Television Stations in Washington as VP and general counsel. He succeeds David Donovan who announced yesterday that he was leaving to become president of the Association of Maximum Service Television. Branson is well known in Washington, having worked at the National Association of Broadcasters and the FCC. He was chief aide to former FCC Commissioner Andrew Barrett during the early 1980s. - Harry Jessell