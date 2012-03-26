Brandy Sanchez Named KAMR GM

Brandy Sanchez, KAMR Amarillo director of sales, has been named vice president and general manager at KAMR, a Nexstar-owned NBC affiliate. She'll also oversee the local Mission Broadcasting stations KCIT and KCPN, which have a joint operating agreement with Nexstar.

Sanchez starts immediately and reports to Brian Jones, executive VP and co-COO of Nexstar. She replaces Mark McKay, who took over the KTAL Shreveport GM job in February.

"Brandy brings an intimate understanding of the local Amarillo community to her new role," said Jones. "Her efforts and initiatives have fostered long-term relationships with local advertisers and community businesses and she has been a key contributor to our revenue growth in this market."

Sanchez said she's proud to take on the larger role. "I will leverage the management experience and deep community relationships built over my career to grow the operations and generate results while providing superior service to our clients, advertisers, and the local community where we operate," she said. "My family and I have called Amarillo/High Plains home for many years and I am passionate about giving back to the local community."