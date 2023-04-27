Brandon Jenner to Host Music Competition Series ‘Banded’ on AXS TV

Brandon Jenner will host the music competition series Banded on AXS TV. The show will see 25 contenders placed in bands, with songwriters and producers coaching them. It premieres on the AXS TV digital channels May 12, and on AXS TV May 13.

There are eight episodes.

Didi Benami, who was an American Idol finalist, will co-host. The band coaches are Wendy Starland, Paul Ebersold, Steve Diamond, Justin Wilson and Dave Pahanish.

The show will also feature mentors and guest judges, including Vince Neil, Kip Winger and Steve Azard.

“Banded is the perfect complement to our growing lineup of all-new original music-themed programming, putting a fresh spin on the standard music competition format that brings viewers into the fascinating creative process that each band undertakes,” Katie Daryl, AXS TV VP of programming, said. “We have some truly talented competitors and world-class mentors onboard, and we cannot wait to share all of this and more with our audience when Banded premieres on AXS TV’s platforms next month.”

Jenner, a singer-songwriter, is the son of Caitlyn Jenner.

“We are extremely pleased to announce our partnership with AXS TV in launching the inaugural season of Banded,” said Nico Albano, executive producer of the series. “AXS TV’s national and digital platforms are incredibly robust, giving viewers multiple ways to conveniently enjoy our content. We hope that this will be the beginning of a long-lasting relationship between AXS TV and Banded, and we look forward to continuing to work with them as we move forward into the future.”

AXS is part of Anthem Sports & Entertainment.