Brand Me, Baby!

In the subterranean expanse of the exclusive BLVD nightclub in Lower

Manhattan, gorgeous Shandi Finnessey, Miss USA, is talking to a guy with an

admiring look in his eye. But he's not admiring the obvious. He's actually

paying attention to what she's talking about: The epic silliness of trying to

swing a bat in the celebrity softball game during baseball's All-Star break,

while wearing her Miss USA sash—per pageant co-owner Donald Trump's orders.

He insists she wear the cumbersome thing at all public appearances.

"God bless Donald Trump," Jarrod Moses says later, once he and Finnessey

have gone their separate schmoozing ways. "He's doing the right thing."

Moses, 34, is CEO and president of Alliance, a feisty unit of the ad

giant Grey Global devoted to the integration of brands and entertainment. The

embedded advertising business is burning through TV like wildfire. Frank Zazza,

CEO of iTVX, which measures the value of product placement, says it will become

a billion-dollar industry within the next year.

From Survivor's notorious brand

flag-waving for about $12 million a pop to The

Restaurant's naked AmExhibitionism to the Queer Eye for a home-furnishings ad buy, this retro

marketing tactic (Texaco Star Theatre, anyone?) is transforming the way

Americans experience television. CBS says a handful of its scripted shows are

slated for product integration this season, and The WB has established a

"Preferred Partnership" program that gives advertisers sole product-placement

rights. (Procter & Gamble took What I Like About

You, while Verizon dialed up Smallville.) But dropping brands is child's play

compared to the impact sponsor-produced content could portend.

Taking The Restaurant's lead—its

production costs were underwritten last year by AmEx, Mitsubishi and Coors

Brewing—ABC's drama The Days followed

suit. It was bankrolled by the WPP Group's MindShare media shop, which intended

to recoup its investment with ad time, product placement for clients and a

share of any syndication money. (MindShare and Alliance may become partners if

WPP's rumored interest in buying Grey Global comes to fruition.)

Branding Bonanza

Still, not everyone has a mania for "advertainment." The trend has

alarmed the folks at the Ralph Nader-affiliated Commercial Alert.

"It's part of the commercial takeover of every nook and cranny of our

lives and culture," says Executive Director Gary Ruskin. The watchdog group

filed complaints last year with the Federal Trade Commission and the Federal

Communications Commission, seeking clearer viewer notification of brand

embedding.

Ruskin wants to see an on-screen alert when, say, a Reebok-wearing

Survivor competitor munches Doritos. Having

successfully stopped search engines from letting advertisers pretend their

pitches were search results, he says, "We think we're on strong legal ground."

He expects a ruling by the end of the year.

However, as far as the industry is concerned, the genie is out of the

Pepsi bottle.

Alliance is still a relatively minor player in a business where, if

reality-TV kingpin producer Mark Burnett sneezes, Kleenex bids for the

tissue-placement rights.

iTVX's Zazza sighs when asked about Alliance's position in the pecking

order. "Every agency has a division going after this stuff," he says. Indeed,

Moses, usually a man of Trumpian self-confidence, is shy when it comes to

releasing financial information. His company may be small, but the

Rocky-obsessed cruiserweight amateur boxer

is a big man with large ideas. This is someone who went to Uzbekistan in his

early 20s after the fall of the Soviet Union to help American investors launch

various enterprises that include a baseball team.

If there's an urgency in the way he's pushing the TV-ad world now—his

latest project is forming an ad-funded "think tank" of Hollywood producers and

writers to create brand-friendly content—Moses comes by it honestly. Ever

since the death of his physician father from skin cancer at 40, when Moses was

12, he has approached life with a "balls to the wall, do as much as I can as

fast as I can because you never know how long your life is going to be"

attitude.

That explains his presence at BLVD.

Alliance had engineered a collaboration between CoverGirl and Atlantic

Records on a philanthropic project called CG Vibes. This was the launch. Miss

USA was there because the company had brokered a CoverGirl logoed interview

segment in the Miss Universe pageant.

The spot is the show

While there, the ever-networking Moses ("I roll about 100 calls a day")

ran into an executive from Lava Records—the music company at the center of

reality series On the Road, which debuted on

Spike TV in July. It follows eight contestants vying for a yearlong job at Lava

by trying to be the best gofer on the band Sugar Ray's summer tour. An Alliance

client, Kia Motors, is featured prominently as the contestants use Kia Spectras

for their mad errand-running—not only to win the Lava job, but also a new

Kia.

This is better than product placement. This is a show Alliance created

for the automaker, which bought a late-night

time slot on Spike. Though On the Road's

time-buy status made it a quasi-infomercial, it looked persuasively like

regulation reality TV. Kevin Kay, Spike's executive vice president of

production and programming, says he regards it as "an innovative marketing and

programming opportunity for the guy-oriented cable channel.

And it answers the ad clutter concern.

After all, as commercials increase, eyeballs-per-spot decrease and

TiVoification ramps up, embedding brands in content from inception—rather

than just shoehorning it as placement and "script write-in"—looks more

attractive.

"The idea of producing programming that is self-funded, that we own, is

something we want to do for two reasons," Moses says. "One, it's the future of

TV. Two, I want clients to know we're in this game with them. We're not just

asking for their money, then sitting back and collecting a percentage. We're

going to fund it with them. Everybody's going to have skins in the game."

When he opened Alliance eight years ago, he was "literally walking from

studio to studio and network to network, knocking on doors" in Los Angeles

trying to promote strategic partnerships between producers and brands. The

reaction was so chilly and future so uncertain that he rented a car for two

years because signing a lease seemed overly optimistic.

Productive partnerships

A breakthrough came in 1998, when the fledgling WB network commissioned

Moses to find new marketing strategies. He hammered out a collaboration between

J. Crew and a new show called Dawson's

Creek. The good-looking Dawson's

teens would wear the clothes on-air, and the J. Crew would devote an entire

catalog to the show, featuring the actors. Dawson's

Creekwas an immediate hit, J. Crew got a healthy bump in sales and

everyone "saved millions in marketing," Moses says.

But as Moses did the Hollywood deal-making dance between content

providers and the ad industry, he had a revelation. He became convinced that

talent agencies and management groups were compromised by their mixed

allegiances. Was the celebrity endorsement good for the client-brand or for the

client-celeb? He resolved to become a "brand agent." In an age of atomized TV

audiences, Moses says, major brands "touch more people than any TV show."

It was a short leap from one insight to another: Brands could create

their own TV content. Now, producers trying to get ideas off the ground court

Alliance—where the staff has increased "tenfold" in two years to 62

employees. Folders for about two dozen new projects are lined up on Moses' desk

at his midtown office in New York.

Moses surveys these folders under the gaze of Sylvester Stallone in a

Rockyposter on the wall. It's almost

inevitable he'd be a Rocky buff. He grew up

in Philadelphia, his mother, Susan, worked as Talia Shire's stand-in for the

Rocky movies, his paternal grandfather was a

boxer in the Army, and Moses and his older brother Bryce grew up pounding each

other with boxing gloves until they were tired enough to sleep. One thing he's

learned as an amateur boxer is this: "You can't get into a rhythm because the

other guy will figure it out, and then you're in trouble. He'll time your

moves, and you'll step right into a punch."

It's a lesson he applies to business, which is why his "think tank"

project could catch a few competitors off-guard. A consortium of

Alliance-associated companies is hiring Hollywood writers and producers to

create TV pilots tailored to their brands. "Like a mutual fund," he says, the

participants will share the risks and the profits, which would include a cut of

the advertising on shows. Though he's not announcing details yet, Moses says

the project is paying seven-figure salaries, and he expects to have projects up

and running for fall 2005.

But trying to claim Hollywood turf isn't for the faint of heart. Moses

would do well do heed the advice Mickey the trainer gave Rocky Balboa against

Apollo Creed: Breathe deep and keep your chin down.