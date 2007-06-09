Trending

Brand Builders

By

Promax/BDA, Broadcasting & Cable and Multichannel News honor 10 executives who have been integral to the positioning and growth of their companies. They represent some of the leading brands in the television industry, and their talent and expertise have helped those brands become instantly recognizable to consumers. Here are the 2007 Brand Builders, who will be honored at a June 12 reception as part of this year’s Promax/BDA conference.